"Celebrate Spring" Night Out & Auction in Madisonville

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join the Woman’s Club of Madisonville for their “Celebrate Spring” Night Out & Auction on Thursday, March 26 at the Ballard Convention Center.

Guests will enjoy a lively evening featuring both a live auction and silent auction, along with a delicious hors d’oeuvres buffet and cash bar.

Tickets are $25, with doors opening at 5:00 pm and the event officially beginning at 5:30 pm. Purchase tickets at Merle Norman, A+M Monogram, Gather at the Mark or call 270-975-2800.

It’s the perfect way to welcome the season while supporting the Woman’s Club of Madisonville.

For more information call 678-975-2800. 

