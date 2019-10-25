"Dracula" performed by The Kentucky Ballet Theatre

The KY Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula” – Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 7pm. Center Stage is presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center. In spirit of all things spooky, Kentucky Ballet Theatre performs “Dracula.” Experience Dracula’s 400 year journey beginning with war & heartbreak, and later exploring darkness and obsession in this chilling rendition of the classic tale. This is a ballet with a dramatic bite that will leave you thirsty for more, don’t miss the chance to experience it. Pre-show catered dinner at 5:30pm.

For tickets or more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.