× Expand The Kentucky Castle Driving Miss Daisy

"Driving Miss Daisy" Live Theatre with Lunch at The Kentucky Castle

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with lunch and a live theatre matinee performance of "Driving Miss Daisy!"

Daisy Werthan (Alice Jones), an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta, is determined to maintain her independence. However, when she crashes her car, her son, Boolie (Nicholas C. Breiner), arranges for her to have a chauffer, an African-American driver named Hoke Colburn (Brian Simmons). Daisy and Hoke's relationship gets off to a rocky start, but they gradually form a close relationship over the years, one that transcends social conventions.

This show is held in the Castle Greenhouse. It's written by Alfred Uhry, directed by Sarah Evans, and presented by Vagabond Stage Productions.

MENU

Salad:

Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette

Entree:

Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote

Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce

Sides:

Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter

Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot

Desserts

Assorted selection

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, you may call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com