"Food is Health" Cancer Preventative Foods at The Kentucky Castle

Join our "Food is Health" series with Dr. Matt Dawson and Health Coach Pam Stein VanArsdall in the Grand Ballroom at The Kentucky Castle. This dinner and discussion will focus on Cancer Preventative foods.

"Let food be thy medicine," said Hippocrates, the father of medicine. "After a decade of practicing medicine it becomes more and more clear to me how important this actually is. Every cell of your body is made up of exactly what you consume as food. You literally are what you eat. Your health is influenced by nothing as much as what you eat. Let us teach you how to eat deliciously in a way that improves health and wellness, not the opposite. It's not hard. It just requires some knowledge and simple solutions we can teach you." - Dr. Matt Dawson

MENU

Appetizer:

Roasted Heirloom Tomato, Carrot Kale Slaw atop a bed of English Pea Puree

Salad:

Brussel Sprout Salad, fresh leeks, pink lady apples, broccoli sprouts, dark cherry vinaigrette

Entree:

Flax Seed Crusted Verlasso Salmon

Sides:

Quinoa Cauliflower Couscous, yellow, roasted garlic, fresh herbs, bay leaf

Honey Tangerine Heirloom Carrots

Dessert:

Dark Chocolate Covered Walnuts, 70% cocoa, berry coulis

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If you have any dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

* Menu subject to change

Any questions, please contact mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com