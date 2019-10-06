× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Enjoy the historic Lexington Cemetery on this guided walking tour offered every Sunday in October. The tour addresses Lexington's divided loyalties during the Civil War. The tour includes both soldiers and civilians, with an emphasis on the home front. The walk is approximately 1 mile and lasts about 90 minutes.$15 non-members; $5 members. Space is limited. Advance tickets available at www.mtlhouse.org or by calling 859-233-9999 by the Friday before the tour. Remaining spaces are sold by the museum staff shortly before the tour begins. Please bring cash or check. Meet at the Henry Clay monument.

"House Divided" Lexington Cemetery Walking Tours

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org