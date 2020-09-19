"If You Wanna Go Home" Devin Hale at the Paramount Arts Center

Born and raised in Ashland, Kentucky, singer/songwriter Devin Hale has spent the last 7 years honing his craft in Tennessee, Lexington, and the most recent, Austin, Texas. The sweet acoustic sounds of his performance are returning to Eastern Kentucky, on the heels of his debut album, “If You Wanna Go Home.” This homecoming, Cultural Connections performance, will feature Shirley Seim on fiddle, and the duet will debut his new original music that is sure to please this fine home audience.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com