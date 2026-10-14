"Picturing the Past" Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House
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Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Mary Todd Lincoln House
Collage of some portraits in the museum's collection
"Picturing the Past" Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House
Join the Mary Todd Lincoln House for a day-long event celebrating photography! Learn how tintypes are made with demonstrations by vintage photography specialist Mark Cornelison, check out rarely displayed antique portraits from the museum’s collection, and enjoy hands-on activities. Take your portrait for free at a selfie station or have your tintype made for an additional fee. And, of course, photography is permitted! Activities are included with regular museum ticket ($15 adults; $6 youth ages 6-17; free under 5). Tintype portraits are $75.
For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org