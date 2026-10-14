× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Collage of some portraits in the museum's collection

"Picturing the Past" Event at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Join the Mary Todd Lincoln House for a day-long event celebrating photography! Learn how tintypes are made with demonstrations by vintage photography specialist Mark Cornelison, check out rarely displayed antique portraits from the museum’s collection, and enjoy hands-on activities. Take your portrait for free at a selfie station or have your tintype made for an additional fee. And, of course, photography is permitted! Activities are included with regular museum ticket ($15 adults; $6 youth ages 6-17; free under 5). Tintype portraits are $75.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org