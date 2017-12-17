"The Polar Express" Pajama Party

ALL ABOARD! The magic of the Polar Express arrives at Newport on the Levee for the Polar Express Pajama Party on Saturday, December 16 & Sunday December 17! Tickets are just $8.

Visitors are greeted at the door with a train ticket, hot cocoa, cookies, and popcorn.

Kids (and adults) are encouraged to attend in their PJs! Feel free to bring a blanket or your favorite stuffed animal too!

Enjoy the movie in the former IMAX Theater located in the Valet Circle next to Brio Tuscan Grille. Doors open at 4:15 p.m., and the Movie will begin @ 5:00 PM and lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes.

After the movie, receive a bell just like the one in the movie, enjoy free rides on the Newport Express train, and kids will experience a snowy wonderland once they step outside!

Tickets will go on sale November 29th, and will be sold online only.

Tickets will not be available at the door.

Just a few reminders for this event:

*Movie will be shown on smaller screen, not IMAX size.

*The doors open at 4:15 p.m. for you to arrive and enjoy your hot cocoa, cookies, & popcorn prior to going into the movie at 5 p.m. Please be sure to allow enough time for your family to enjoy the snacks prior to the movie at 5 p.m. Aside from the cookies, popcorn, and hot cocoa, food and beverages will not be sold or provided. Snacks, soda, and bottled water is allowed to be brought into the theater. Please be responsible.

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com