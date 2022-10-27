"The Trail to Oregon" at Kentucky Wesleyan College

Kentucky Wesleyan students will present a student-directed musical, “The Trail to Oregon,” Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Shelby (Morgan) Watson, a senior zoology major and theatre minor, is the director. The event takes place in Hager Hall at the Ralph Fine Arts Center at S. Griffith Ave. and College Dr. “The Trail to Oregon” parodies the classic Oregon Trail video game. The names of characters are chosen from suggestions shouted from the audience, and at the end, the audience chooses which character dies. Tickets are available at kwc.edu/oregon.

For further information, contact KWC Director of Theatre Nate Gross at 270-852-3595 or nate.gross@kwc.edu.

For more information please call 270.852.3595 or visit kwc.edu