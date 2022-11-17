× Expand Woman's Club of Madisonville Woman's Club of Madisonville

"Tree"mendous Christmas Auction

Grab your checkbooks and your friends!! Bid on some great Christmas decor and items! The Woman's Club of Madisonville is hosting their 51st Annual "Tree"mendous Christmas Auction on Thursday, November 17th at the Ballard Convention Center.

Doors open and the silent auction begins at 5:30 pm. The live auction begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $20 and include an Hors d'oeuvres buffet. Tickets are available at The Gift Horse, Buds & Bows, and Mark of Distinction.

For more information follow on Facebook: womansclubofmadisonville