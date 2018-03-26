"Weird Al" Yankovich at Lexington Opera House

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His most recent release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings will release the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of “Weird Al” Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion.

Opening the show each night will be Al’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

