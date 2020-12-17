VIRTUAL --"What a Good Farm Can Teach" at The Berry Center

"What a Good Farm Can Teach" at The Berry Center

Join us on December 17 at 7 p.m. for a Facebook Live Event sponsored by The Kentucky Historical Society’s Local History Trust Fund and The Berry Center, featuring Mary Berry, director of The Berry Center with her presentation, “What a Good Farm Can Teach” about rural communities and work that can begin to heal critical divides: the land from the people, the people from their cultures and one another. The lecture, a pilot for a series of lectures to take place in 2021, is sponsored by the Local History Trust Fund, a Kentucky Historical Society initiative which supports the programs and services of libraries, centers, and museums throughout the state.

For more information call (502) 845-9200 or visit berrycenter.org