"Within the Wild" Photography Exhibit at John James Audubon State Park

Don't miss “Within the Wild,” a nature-themed invitational exhibit at the John James Audubon Museum, featuring the work of six photographers from the tri-state area! Each artist captures the excitement and beauty of the wilderness in their work, with subjects ranging from birds to landscapes. The exhibit includes 60 photographs taken in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee, plus a few chosen pieces from each artist. Exhibiting photographers are Diane Wunderlich, Ron Moore, Gene Stinson, April Cowan, Keith Gehlhausen and Susan Tromley.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov