$40 Halloween Flash Tattoos @ Brother Raven's 10/29/22

$40 Halloween Flash Tattoos at Brother Raven's

We will be offering awesome Halloween-themed flash tattoos for only $40 (add $20 per color)! 160 designs to choose from!

Show up, choose a design (these will NOT be released online - you must come in to see the choices), sign in, wait your turn, and leave with a super cool piece of body art!

Names will be taken for the waiting list until we feel the artists have all they can handle for the night.

No limit to how many tattoos each person can get. No placement restrictions.

-Cash only

-18 and over only - no exceptions

-We will not hold your place in line.

-You cannot be added to the list over the phone.

-Highview studio ONLY! Middletown studio will be closed for the day.

For more information call 5022908048 or visit brotherravenstattoos.com