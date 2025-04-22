& Juliet at Kentucky Center

to

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

& Juliet at Kentucky Center

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? 

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Theater & Dance
502.584.7777
to
Google Calendar - & Juliet at Kentucky Center - 2025-04-22 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - & Juliet at Kentucky Center - 2025-04-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - & Juliet at Kentucky Center - 2025-04-22 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - & Juliet at Kentucky Center - 2025-04-22 20:00:00 ical