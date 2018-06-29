'Merica's Birthday Celebration at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

'Merica's Birthday Celebration at Fourth Street Live!

Join PBR Louisville, Goose Island Beer Bridge, Tavern on Fourth and The Sports & Social Club for a bar crawl to celebrate Independence Day at Fourth Street Live!

We will have lots of games, contests and prizes, plus you'll be able to enjoy drink specials at each venue and items from the grill. And don't miss a live performance by Gas Money!

Win a trip to Aruba by entering here: eci.formstack.com/forms/mericas_birthday_celebration

Admission is FREE!

21 and over

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
