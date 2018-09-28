'Terra Nova' kicks off Morehead's Theatrical Season

Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance opens an exciting 2018-19 theatrical season with an extraordinary tale of a tragic true-life adventure.

MSU’s talented students and faculty will present “Terra Nova” from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, and Oct. 4 through Oct. 7, at the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre.

Written by Ted Nally, “Terra Nova” draws from the writings found on the frozen body of Captain Robert Falcon Scott. The tale tracks the explorer’s inspirational, brutal and ultimately fatal journey to the South Pole. Through reliving a portion of Captain Scott’s life and the lives of the men who joined him, the audience gets a true portrait of heroism among the direst of circumstances.

Sept. 27-29, and Oct. 4-6, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, and Oct. 7, 2 p.m.

Lucille Caudill Little Theatre in Breckinridge Hall

Tickets: $11, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, free with ID to MSU students

For more information visit moreheadstate.edu/mtd