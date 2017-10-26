'The Drowsy Chaperone' at Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University’s Theater Department and Town Hall Productions will present “The Drowsy Chaperone” Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 26-29 at Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

The play will be performed Thursday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

A synopsis of the play, according to Musical Theatre International, follows: “When a die hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce.

