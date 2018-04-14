(Un)Pleasant Hill Trail Run at Shaker Village

Join us for a celebration of off-road running and hiking with distances for every level! Test yourself with an (un)pleasant trail run in distances of 5K, 10K, 25K or 50K. Do it your way–run or walk, stroll or strut–we don’t mind. Finish strong then show off your medal and celebrate with a craft brew!

The courses will take participants through The Preserve’s amazing spring scenery on a variety of single track and turf trails. End the day with a post-race party, complete with good beer and good friends. Overall, age group and participant awards included.

Race Schedule

7 a.m. Packet Pick Up

8 a.m. Runners and Hikers Start

10 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run

5:30 p.m. Finish Line Closes

For more information visit shakervillageky.org