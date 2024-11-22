Celebrate the season in the most magical way at the inaugural Deck the Y'alls Lightfest!​ This interactive sparkling wonderland features more than 2 million dazzling lights and ten immersive themed displays at Thomas More Stadium, located in Florence, KY. Guests will have the opportunity to walk around the field and can even skate on our outdoor ice rink located right on the first base line! You can also get some holiday shopping done with a variety of vendors, enjoy great food, cook s'mores by the fire pit and meet Santa! ​This spectacular event, located just 10 minutes south of Downtown Cincinnati, is sure to make your holidays memorable. With nothing else like this around, you won't want to miss out on this engaging light show!​ Deck the Y'alls Lightfest is open November 22, 2024 - January 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now!

For more information follow on Facebook: Deck the Y'alls Lightfest