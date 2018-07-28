‘80s Rocks the Dam! Fest

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

‘80s Rocks the Dam! Fest

’80’s Rockers Skid Row, Great White, and Vixen will perform at the inaugural ‘80s Rocks the Dam! Fest on July 28, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. 

“The idea for the ’80's Rocks the Dam! Fest came from suggestions by local residents requesting the ‘80s genre in our lineup. I am excited to see the fans go all out for this one. The hair, the clothes… it will be a great night!,” said Beaver Dam Tourism Director JoBeth Embry.

Embry continued, “The tourism commission is dedicated to bringing a variety of music to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. This lineup gives us the opportunity to start an annual event that can feature different bands each year.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
270-298-0036
