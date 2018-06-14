‘A Straight Forward View’ Exhibit at The Lyric

Elliot Jordan brings an intimate look at acquaintances, friends and students he’s known in his recent past. Using skills and experiences developed over many years as a professional portrait artist and teacher. Jordan displays his talents in charcoal, pastels, acrylics and oil’s. His love for travel and diversity in people is coupled with a strong interest in art history and technique. Though tending toward realism, and strongly influenced by impressionism, his core interest is unique character in common humanity.

Elliott Jordan grew up in Versailles, Kentucky. He has a bachelors degree in art from Murray State University and a Masters degree in Art Education from the University of Kentucky. Jordan worked in Cincinnati public schools for 25 years as an art teacher. He is the owner of Elliott Jordan Studio/Gallery in Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati where he has been for over 25 years. He primarily works in traditional style as well as using mixed media with a more liberal approach to composition and color. Jordans subject matter includes children, black legends, family and celebrities. He has traveled to import art from Ghana, west Africa. Jordan enjoys traveling and is now located part time in the Dominican Republic.

Opening Reception: Sunday, June 16

Gallery Hop: Friday, July 19

For more information call (859) 280-2201 or visit lexingtonlyric.com