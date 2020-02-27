‘Flight Night’ Beer Series - Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

When: Last Thursday of the month, beginning February 27, 2020, from 4pm till midnight (drawing at 8pm)

Price: $8 per flight

Description: Coppin’s at Hotel Covington will be hosting a new ‘Flight Night’ beer series on the last Thursday of each month, beginning February 27, 2020. Guests will enjoy three, blind, 4oz pours from local breweries for just $8. Flights will include a raffle ticket for a chance to vote on their favorite beer during Flight Night. The brewery with the most votes will be invited back for the next Flight Night. One lucky guest that voted for the winning brewery will receive a swag bag and will be able to choose the next Flight Night’s beer style. The first participating breweries on the 27th will be Braxton, Rhinegeist, and 50 West.

For more information call (859) 905-6600 or visit hotelcovington.com