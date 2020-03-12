‘Flight School’ - Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

When: Second Thursday of the month, beginning March 12, 2020, from 4pm till midnight

Price: $15-$30 Prices will be based on spirits and wines selected

Description: Coppin’s at Hotel Covington will be hosting its ‘Flight School’ series on the second Thursday of each month, beginning March 12, 2020. ‘Flight School’ invites guests to enjoy a flight of either three spirits or wines and “go to school” on the flight that they are enjoying. Guests will learn more about each cocktail or wine in the flight and will receive 20% off a full pour of one of the products from the flight. Flight themes will be determined in advance of each event and prices will vary based on the chosen flight.

For more information call (859) 905-6600 or visit hotelcovington.com