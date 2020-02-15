‘In Front of Scenes’ Art Exhibit

Artwork by Morehead State University’s Department of Art & Design’s gallery director and students is on display in the exhibit “In Front of the Scenes: Work by the MSU Golding-Yang Art Gallery Staff.” The exhibition is currently on display until Feb. 28 at the Rowan County Arts Center, 205 E. Main St., Morehead. It is free and open to the public. There will be a closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Melissa Yungbluth, instructor for the Department of Art & Design and director of the Golding-Yang Art Gallery, invited eight of the gallery assistants – former and current assistants, and undergraduate and graduate students – to exhibit their work alongside her own work. Student participants include:

Madison Anderson, senior, Bachelor of Arts in Art, Hagerhill

Sinclaire Dorsey, sophomore, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, Ashland

Nicole Duff, 2019 graduate, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, Clearfield

Cassie Mullins, senior, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, Phyllis

Bethany Pace, 2019 graduate, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, Clearfield

Caleb Paul, junior, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education, Olive Hill

Dustyn Pruitt, graduate student, Master of Arts in Art, Ashland

Kaylee Thornsberry, senior, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art, West Liberty

“The Rowan County Arts Center had offered me a space to exhibit and I always like to give back to my gallery crew when I can. I thought it would be special to exhibit with them as a group,” said Melissa Yungbluth, instructor for the Department of Art & Design and director of the Golding-Yang Gallery. “We don’t often get to do things together outside of installing exhibitions here at the Golding-Yang Gallery. It’s also nice to remind people on occasion to think of the individuals who work so hard to install the shows that they see. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the crew that I did for my first year working at MSU. This is my thank you to them.”

