‘World’s Greatest Elvis’ Shawn Klush at SKyPAC

With Special Guest Cody Slaughter

Winner of BBC TV’s ‘World’s Greatest Elvis’ and Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘First Ever’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist! As seen on the Late Show with David Letterman

Born and raised in the small coal-mining town of Pittston, Pennsylvania, Shawn’s love for music led him to begin imitating his musical idol, Elvis Presley. He performed in the famous Poconos region followed by a tour of Canada where he entered and won the $5,000.00 prize in the “Worldwide Elvis Competition” in Montreal. This caught the attention of the award winning Las Vegas show, “Legends in Concert” where for many years he starred as ‘Elvis’ in their Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City show rooms. Each January he stars in the “Elvis Birthday Tribute Tour”, an extravaganza with Elvis’ own musicians, singers, and friends, in major venues in multiple cities.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com