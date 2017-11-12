‘Transparent’ show advisers to speak at UofL

University of Louisville Ekstrom Library 2301 S. Third Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

‘Transparent’ show advisers to speak at UofL

Two advisers to the critically acclaimed television series “Transparent” will come to the University of Louisville for events in October and November.

            --Zackary Drucker, a producer of the program, will speak Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Speed Cinema, Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St. Her talk, “’Transparent’: Trans Visibility,” will address the challenges and advances of increasing transgender visibility in contemporary media. The event will feature a screening of an earlier season episode with Drucker’s discussion about transgender artists’ roles on both sides of the camera.

Drucker is an Emmy-nominated producer of the documentary series “This is Me” and was in the cast of the TV series “I Am Cait.” Drucker also is a performance artist and photographer whose work has been shown internationally in museums, galleries and film festivals.

Her talk is offered through UofL’s Commonwealth Center for the Humanities and Society in cooperation with Speed Cinema.

Also --Rabbi Susan Goldberg, script consultant for the show’s spiritual elements, will speak Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library. The public Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence lecture will be “In the Wilderness: The Spiritual Journey of ‘Transparent’.” Although the event is free, reservations are requested by emailing ranen.omersherman@louisville.edu.

A former dancer-choreographer who now serves as clergy for Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Goldberg will talk about how the show has grappled with portraying modern Jewish life as well as raising the profile of transgender people in popular culture.

Support for her talk comes from the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence and UofL’s comparative humanities department.

            For more information on the Oct. 17 talk, contact Tracy Heightchew, 502-852-8977 or tracy.heightchew@louisville.edu.

For more information on the Nov. 12 event, contact Ranen Omer-Sherman, 502-852-6842 or ranen.omersherman@louisville.edu.

University of Louisville Ekstrom Library 2301 S. Third Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
