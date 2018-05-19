“Botanicals” Exhibit by Laurie Tennent at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

 “Botanicals” Exhibit by Laurie Tennent at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is pleased to present the thirteen-piece installation “Botanicals” by American Photographer Laurie Tennent. This series was created from a passion for beauty, a longing for a more meditative presence. Tennent works with botanists in the garden and discovers specimens in nature before capturing their portraits. She creates the images in her Birmingham studio, prints them on durable aluminum, with a technique that fuses the pigments into the metal panels that can be installed indoors and outdoors, often planted right back into the garden. All works on display are available for purchase with a limited availability of 10 signed pieces per image ranging in price from $ 3,000 -$9,000. In addition to the large pieces there is also a wide selection of merchandise inspired by her work available in the Garden Gift Shop.  

The exhibit runs through October 14, 2018.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
