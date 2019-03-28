“Currents” by Mayumana at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

“Currents” by Mayumana – a universal theatrical experience

Thursday, March 28, 2019 ∙ 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$25 (main floor rear)/$20 (balcony) All students & children: half-price

“An explosive outburst of vitality, energy and delightful acting” Mayumana, a multicultural company, born in Tel Aviv in 1996, has developed “a unique artistic language based on rhythm, technique, visual effects and, above all, where creativity and humor,” Mayumana’s playfulness extends beyond the stage, reaching out to engage in direct interactions with its audiences of all ages and cultures. ‘Currents’ is a spectacular show that was inspired by the historical Battle of Currents between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla in their quest for finding energy sources for the world.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org