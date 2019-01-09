“Homage to Remnants” - An Assemblage Invitational Exhibit

M S Rezny Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

“Homage to Remnants” - An Assemblage Invitational Exhibit

Assemblage is art that is made by assembling disparate elements, often everyday objects, scavenged by the artist or purchased specifically. Assemblage artists are fascinated with discarded and abandoned things, making artistic compositions using all kinds of found materials and objects. M S Rezny Gallery has invited eight assemblage artists to display their distinctive artworks.

Start: Tuesday, January 9, 2018

End: Saturday, February 17, 2018

Time: noon-5

For more information call (859) 252-4647 or visit msrezny.com

