“In Her Shoes” Mother and Teen Daughter Event

Whether your Mother/Daughter relationship is in great standing or in need of some repair, “In Her Shoes” offers practical, Godly answers to the many obstacles moms and teens face in the “real” world. Topics include esteem, body image, friendships, parent/teen communication, purity and God’s promises, boys, social media, bullying and more. This event features speaker, author, television host, recording artist Shannon Perry!

Come with an open heart expecting a great day together!

Tickets are $10 per person and $5 for each additional daughter. Ages 12-18. Continental breakfast/lunch is provided.

For more information call (270) 821-6400 or visit inhershoestour.com