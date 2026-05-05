“KENTUCKY 250” FREE SUMMER ART CAMP AT THE OMFA
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Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
“KENTUCKY 250” FREE SUMMER ART CAMPAT THE OMFA
Classes are designed for children ages 6 to 15. All classes are two hours in length with morning sessions, 9 to 11 a.m., and afternoon sessions, 1 to 3 p.m.
Sponsored by RiverValley Behavioral Health, is scheduled at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, June 8 to June 12 and will feature classes celebrating the rich history of Kentucky. Each project invites young artists to connect with their own community and create history-inspired masterpieces!
For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.