“Light Eternal, Light Perpetual” at First Presbyterian Church

“Light Eternal, Light Perpetual” is a musical journey through the liturgical seasons of Epiphany and Lent. The program includes two notable anniversaries: the 300th birthday of J. S. Bach’s Cantata 127, “Herr Jesu Christ, wahr’ Mensch und Gott,” and the 500th anniversary of the birth of G. P. da Palestrina, which we celebrate by a performance of his Stabat Mater. Also included are selected movements from Fauré’s Requiem in D minor. Dr. Vicki Bell is guest conductor.

For more information call 859.252.1919 or visit fpclex.org