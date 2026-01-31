“The Life and Art of Helen LaFrance: A Vision in Memory and Spirit” at the Wrather

The Paducah Historical Preservation Group, Inc. (PHPG) proudly announces the opening of “The Life and Art of Helen LaFrance: A Vision in Memory and Spirit,” an exhibition original works by acclaimed Kentucky artist Helen LaFrance, on view at Murray State University’s Wrather Museum Main Floor Gallery through Feb. 27.

For more information call (270) 809-4295 or visit murraystate.edu/campus/wrathermuseum