“YUTORI” New Works by Teri Dryden at B. Deemer Gallery

× Expand Teri Dryden Teri Dryden, "Kanagawa River Series 7," mixed media on paper, 6" x 9"

“YUTORI” New Works by Teri Dryden

February 9 – March 12, 2019 Artist Reception: Saturday, February 9th, 3 – 5 pm

Hours M - F 10-5:30, Sat 10-3

Louisville Artist, Teri Dryden, received a professional development scholarship from Fund for the Arts to attend the Shiro Oni Residency in Onishi, Japan last Summer. She spent six weeks at the Shiro Oni Residency with a selection of artists from other countries. Dryden worked in her studio every day creating paintings and collages that will be on display in her new exhibition at B. Deemer Gallery.

While at the residency Dryden also attended workshops and went on excursions with fellow artists. She collected papers and various items for collage materials, explored and experienced local culture and shared meals and conversation with fellow artists and residents of Onishi.

We are honored to exhibit the inspirational works Teri Dryden created during her time at the Shiro Oni Residency in Onishi, Japan. Please join us for “Yutori” February 9 – March 12, 2019. Artist Reception Saturday, February 9th from 3 to 5 pm, meet the artist and learn more about her experiences and her stunning artwork.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com