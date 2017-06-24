“I Am Ali” festival Boxing Event

Freedom Hall 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The event will feature a championship bout between contenders and an undercard that will include local amateur boxers.

The first installment of the “Real Deal Championship Boxing” series on June 24 will be branded as “Evander’s Tribute to Ali” that will air live on CBS Sports Net at 10pm ET. The fight card will be a part of the locally based “I Am Ali” Festival, which is a six-week celebration of the one-year anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s passing and his global impact and legacy.

