“Kentucky Landscapes” Paintings by Ellen Glasgow

Ellen Glasgow is a nationally recognized landscape painter who grew up in Paducah, Kentucky. Her paintings are celebrated for their lively colors, unusual viewpoints and unique contemporary style. Glasgow travelled extensively and lived in many other places before settling in Frankfort, Kentucky in 1980.

Glasgow attended Murray State where she majored in art and met her husband Jim Glasgow. Jim was in the Coast Guard which took them to Staten Island, New York, Biloxi, Mississippi, Annette Island, Alaska and St Petersburg, Florida. This was the beginning of her travels that have provided her with an extensive and diverse experience with landscapes which she expresses so well in her paintings.

In 1967 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina she attended the College of Albemarle and met her mentor Jaqueline Jenkins. Glasgow went on painting trips with Jenkins and other artists to Italy and Greece. Glasgow continued her mentor’s tradition by organizing tours for artists to Italy, France and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

While living in Honolulu she took classes from painter Lau Chum, which influenced the colors and compositions of her work. In 1974 Glasgow opened a studio in the well-known Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia near Washington, D.C.

In 1980 the couple returned to Kentucky, settling into an historic building in Frankfort, Kentucky that became Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art, which Glasgow still maintains.

