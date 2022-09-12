“Much Ado About Nothing” at Kentucky Wesleyan College

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Program will present “Much Ado About Nothing,” a Shakespeare experience set in the whimsical, western world on Sept. 22, 23, 24 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. The two-hour version of the classic play will be in the reverse round, and the audience will be in the middle on swivel chairs to follow the action that surrounds them. Seated is limited, and tickets are available at kwc.edu

For more information, please call 800.999.0592 or visit kwc.edu/