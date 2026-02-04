“Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White—Prints from the Rembrandt House Museum”

The Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati presents Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White—Prints from the Rembrandt House Museum (February7–May 17, 2026). Co-organized by the Rembrandt House Museum (the artist’s former home and studio in Amsterdam) and the American Federation of Arts, this is the first time in 27 years that this exquisite collection of etchings will be displayed outside of the Netherlands. The show includes nearly fifty rarely exhibited works, presenting the depth and breadth of Rembrandt’s etching subjects, including portraits, self-portraits, scenes from daily life, landscapes, narrative scenes, and still lifes. The exhibition also demonstrates his centuries-long impact on the field of printmaking through a select group of etchings by Rembrandt’s contemporaries, as well as later admirers including James McNeill Whistler and Pablo Picasso. Rembrandt van Rijn (Dutch, 1606–1669) is widely regarded as one of the greatest artists of all time. His innovation, creativity, and influence is evident not only in his paintings, but also in the more than 300 etchings he made during his career. At a time when most saw etching primarily as a vehicle to reproduce famous works of art, Rembrandt utilized the medium to create groundbreaking compositions. Filled with delicate lines and velvety shadows, his etchings often convey the same psychological intensity seen in his oil paintings.

General admission is free for Taft members, military, and youth (17 and under); $20 for adults; and $18 for seniors. Admission is free on Sundays and Mondays. Learn more about ticketing, programs, and visitor information at taftmuseum.org/Exhibitions/Rembrandt.

For more information call (513) 241-0343 or visit taftmuseum.org