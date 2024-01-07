Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour

Aerosmith have announced their PEACE OUT™ the Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes is stopping at the KFC Yum! Center ON January 7th.

Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/