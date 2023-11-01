All Elite Wrestling Dynamite/Rampage at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

AEW Dynamite and Rampage

On Wednesday November 1st, AEW Dynamite and Rampage will invade the KFC Yum! Center for a massive night of elite professional wrestling in Louisville, Ky. This marks the first time in history AEW has hosted an event at the KFC Yum! Center and fans can expect to see many of their favorite AEW superstars LIVE in action.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/