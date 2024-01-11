Harlem Globetrotters at KFC Yum! Center

× Expand Jeff Caven

Harlem Globetrotters

Where WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? happens all the time! Don't miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan FUN! See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM, and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals! You'll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and BIG LAUGHS with unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game, and in-game fan engagement!

Tickets go on sale at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com on Monday, September 25 at 10 AM.

Harlem Globetrotter Fan Experience Upgrades

Amp up your game with a Harlem Globetrotter Premium Fan Experience that gives you exclusive access to Globetrotter players - like the pre-game Magic Pass or the warm-up Celebrity Court Pass available in limited quantities. For the ULTIMATE Globetrotter fan experience, check out the VIP Bench Premium Ticket which gives you a seat on the player bench during the game with the Harlem Globetrotters or the Washington Generals! No other live event experience gives you player interaction like this!

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/