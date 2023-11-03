Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert at EKU Center For The Arts

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award®-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY®-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Live characters do not appear in this event.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/