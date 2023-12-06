A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live On Stage at EKU Center For The Arts

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters and classic Vince Guaraldi score. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they stage a play, save a tree and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy! There’s no better way for both among children and adults to discover the magic of the season!

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/