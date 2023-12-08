Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at EKU Center For The Arts

The beloved TV classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters! It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/