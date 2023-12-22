The Lexington Ballet Company Presents The Nutcracker at EKU Center For The Arts

THE NUTCRACKER marches back onto the EKU Center stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/