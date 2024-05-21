Shrek The Musical at EKU Center For The Arts

Shrek The Musical

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “"Altogether irresistible!" You’ll be a “believer” too as there’s more to the story that meets the ears.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/