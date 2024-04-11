The Play That Goes Wrong - Covington

× Expand NKU NKU

The Play That Goes Wrong

April 11-20, 2024

The Carnegie

Presenting The Play That Goes Wrong, a side-splitting comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields that is sure to be a sensational hit. From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes a farce about the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. The show has everything you never wanted to see, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

For more information, please visit nku.edu/academics/