1:1 Mental Health/Leadership/Growth Coaching
to
Lodgic Everyday Community 552 E Market St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Reconcile Consulting aims to amplify assets within you, to in return positively impact your team, family, and community!
Discovering pathways to authenticity in leadership includes mental health awareness and a growth mindset. Join Ian Williams & Airlea Williams of Reconcile Consulting for 1:1 and small group Mental Health, Leadership, and Growth Coaching every Tuesday starting at 10:30am EST at Lodgic Everyday Community.
Tickets are $125 per person. These events will take place on April 5, 12, 19 and 26. Please check the event website for available time slots.
Recommended Ages 21+ / Non-Refundable
For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/11-mental-healthleadershipgrowth-coaching-tickets-274392464247?aff=ebdsoporgprofile