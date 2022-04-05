1:1 Mental Health/Leadership/Growth Coaching

Reconcile Consulting aims to amplify assets within you, to in return positively impact your team, family, and community!

Discovering pathways to authenticity in leadership includes mental health awareness and a growth mindset. Join Ian Williams & Airlea Williams of Reconcile Consulting for 1:1 and small group Mental Health, Leadership, and Growth Coaching every Tuesday starting at 10:30am EST at Lodgic Everyday Community.

Tickets are $125 per person. These events will take place on April 5, 12, 19 and 26. Please check the event website for available time slots.

Recommended Ages 21+ / Non-Refundable

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/11-mental-healthleadershipgrowth-coaching-tickets-274392464247?aff=ebdsoporgprofile