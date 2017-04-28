10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy

to Google Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 iCalendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00

Sullivan College of Technology & Design 3910 Atkinson Square Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40218

10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy

Nikki Villigomez has learned a lot over 16 years as a graphic design professional. In this talk, Nikki will proudly share her failures and triumphs as she takes the audience on a 10-step journey of the lessons she has learned along the way. Nikki has been an in-house designer, a freelancer, a stay at home mom, and an educator. Come listen to Nikki share real-life lessons that she wishes someone had told her when she was an emerging designer!

FREE for students and educators, $10 Professional (does not include lunch).

Optional catered box lunch by Stevens & Stevens Deli is an additional $10 (turkey sandwich, veggie sandwich, or grilled chicken caesar salad).

For more information visit louisville.aiga.org/

Info

Sullivan College of Technology & Design 3910 Atkinson Square Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40218 View Map

Education & Learning, Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00 iCalendar - 10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy - 2017-04-28 11:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™