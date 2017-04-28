10 Things I've Learned by Working Hard & Being Ballsy

Nikki Villigomez has learned a lot over 16 years as a graphic design professional. In this talk, Nikki will proudly share her failures and triumphs as she takes the audience on a 10-step journey of the lessons she has learned along the way. Nikki has been an in-house designer, a freelancer, a stay at home mom, and an educator. Come listen to Nikki share real-life lessons that she wishes someone had told her when she was an emerging designer!

FREE for students and educators, $10 Professional (does not include lunch).

Optional catered box lunch by Stevens & Stevens Deli is an additional $10 (turkey sandwich, veggie sandwich, or grilled chicken caesar salad).

For more information visit louisville.aiga.org/